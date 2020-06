TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One family is displaced after a fire at the Corliss Park Apartments in Troy.

It happened Monday night at around 11:30 p.m. in building 15. The scene has since been cleared.

Troy Police says the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Details are limited at this time. News10 will update this story when more information is available.