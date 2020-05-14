Breaking News
NYSP investigating fatal fire in Philmont

*PROGRAMMING ALERT* TODAY’S EPISODE OF GENERAL HOSPITAL IS AIRING ON 10.2 OVER THE AIR AND ON CHANNEL 1240 ON SPECTRUM

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

FAA, NYSP investigate early morning helicopter crash

Top Stories

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police and FAA are investigating a helicopter crashed that happened early Thursday morning.

New York State Police officer A.J. Hicks said the call came in about 3:29 a.m. for a helicopter crash. He said the helicopter was contracted by a local orchard to move air over the trees due to frost.

A NYSP officer on the desk said there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The field where the helicopter landed was close to Klibard Road.

He said the crash is currently under investigation by the FAA and New York State Police. The Livingston Fire Department and NDP EMS were on scene. 

The name of the business that contracted the helicopter was not given to troopers.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak