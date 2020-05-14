FAA, NYSP investigate early morning helicopter crash

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police and FAA are investigating a helicopter crashed that happened early Thursday morning.

New York State Police officer A.J. Hicks said the call came in about 3:29 a.m. for a helicopter crash. He said the helicopter was contracted by a local orchard to move air over the trees due to frost.

A NYSP officer on the desk said there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The field where the helicopter landed was close to Klibard Road.

He said the crash is currently under investigation by the FAA and New York State Police. The Livingston Fire Department and NDP EMS were on scene.

The name of the business that contracted the helicopter was not given to troopers.

