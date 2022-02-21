COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple fire agencies responded Monday morning after an explosion caused several fires on Spruce Street in Colonie. The eruption took place around 1:40 a.m., and fire crews were able to get the scene under control by 3:00 a.m.

Photo: NEWS10 ABC’s Trent Broderick/Jennifer Seelig

According to fire officials, the explosion affected five buildings in total- one being an old welding repair shop. There were still hot spots in that building as of 5:30 a.m. Monday, which firemen were still working to contain. The homeowner said the building was around 70 years old, and that he used the space for car repairs. That building has been destroyed.

While the blaze was being extinguished, there was a water main break on Spruce Street, causing water supply issues for on-scene fire departments. Well over 100 local firefighters reported to the scene.

Downed wires caused power outages for residents in the area as well. It is unclear when power or water will be fully restored at this time. You can check in on the National Grid Power Outage Map to see estimated restoration times when they become available.

No injuries were reported from this incident. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.