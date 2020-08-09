Police investigating a fatal crash in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police responding to a fatal one-car crash Saturday evening on I-890 in the town of Rotterdam.

The crash happening at 11:59 p.m. Troopers responded to a vehicle on the south shoulder roadway near exit 9A.

A 32-year-old woman died at the scene. Five other people were transported to Albany Medical Center, where an 11-year-old boy later died. A 14-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were treated for critical injuries.

The victims’ identities are being withheld at this time so family members can be notified.

An investigation into the crash is currently ongoing. The exit has since been reopened and the scene has been cleared.

Additional information will be available as it is released by officials.

