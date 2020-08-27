Eviction moratorium lawsuit dealt a setback by Massachusetts judge

Stop all evictions; stop all foreclosures

A sign urging help to stop evictions during the pandemic. (Nexstar)

BOSTON (AP) — A legal challenge to a Massachusetts ban on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic has been dealt a setback by a state judge.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Paul Wilson on Wednesday denied a request by landlords to stop the eviction moratorium while their lawsuit against the state proceeds, saying it was unlikely they will ultimately prevail.

More hearings on a similar suit in federal court are scheduled for next week.

The pause on evictions took effect in April and was extended by Gov. Charlie Baker through at least mid-October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

