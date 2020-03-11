Event for autism community canceled at Dutchess County Fairgrounds

STAATSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Autism Community Field Day event scheduled at Dutchess County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 18 has been canceled to decrease the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“We were very much looking forward to launching what we hope will one day become an annual tradition – not only to bring people together for autism awareness, but also to raise funds for grants that will directly benefit families, individuals with autism, and service providers,” said Chief Development Officer at Anderson Foundation for Autism, Eliza Bozenski. “

Unfortunately, this cancellation means that we will be unable to extend those grant opportunities this year. However, we are committed to making the event a success at some point in the future and encourage anyone interested in the work we’re doing to optimize the quality of life for people with Autism to follow us on Facebook for updates on plans for future events.”

For more information contact Kelly Dooley at KDooley@AndersonCares.org or 845-889-9208.

LATEST STORIES: