“Even though there was a lot of disappointment, we still got to hang out with the people we love.”Students look back on 2020-21 year

Capital Region, N.Y. (News10)-To say this past school year has been challenging would be a severe understatement.

But what was it like through the eyes of our kids?

As districts wrap up the 2020-21 school year, News10’s Anya Tucker asked for the perspective of some Capital Region students.



“It’s taught me that not everything can be perfect and go the way you planned it. So you need perseverance to get through those problems that life gives you,” said Troy Middle schooler Brody Stanton.

“Like losing people, like due to Covid. That was pretty hard for a lot of people and not just me. Yeah, it was pretty hard,” said Jayda Foster who lost a family member to the virus. She is a student at Mont Pleasant Middle School in Schenectady.

Jordan Ross attends Schenectady’s Central Park Middle School. “It actually taught me that I should be thankful for what I have because a lot of people are losing homes and jobs and their families. So I should be really thankful for all that stuff.”

Troy Middle School student, Mariah Pompey told Tucker that she intitially lost friends during the beginning of the pandemic. Saying, “Because I lost touch and stuff and social distancing. So, I couldn’t really see them as much. So my new friends made me feel better.”

“I stayed close to the people that I love,” said Soorya Thiagarajan.

Tucker asked the Troy Middle School student who those people are and Soorya said, “My family. My friends and my teachers.”

Tucker asked how the students might explain the pandemic to their future children.

Their answers?

Mariah: “Probably tell them that, first we had to wear masks all the time.”

Brody: “I would probably tell them that at home learning was very hard. You don’t learn as much when you behind a screen.”

Jordan: “It will actually show you who your true friends are and who will be by your side.”

Jayda: “Always be grateful like for other people and the people around you.”

Soorya: “Even though there was a lot of disappointment, we still got to hang out with the people we love.”

