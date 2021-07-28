Environmentalists want NYSDEC to deny permits for Norlite facility in Cohoes

Local environmentalists continue their effort to get the Norlite facility in Cohoes shut down.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local environmentalists are calling on Governor Cuomo’s administration to take actions that will stop the Norlite facility in Cohoes from burning waste.

A group called “Lights Out Norlite” held a press conference outside the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation office in Albany on Wednesday, where they handed over a letter calling on Commissioner Basil Seggos to deny the permits that allow Norlite to burn waste.

This is the latest in a series of actions neighbors of Norlite and environmentalists have taken to try and get the site shut down. Residents say their cars are often covered in dust, and claim there’s a chlorine-like smell in the air because of the materials being incinerated at the facility.

Although legislators have passed laws banning the burning of firefighter foam, which can contain PFAS chemicals, the environmental advocates say they need further action from the Cuomo administration.

A spokesperson for the DEC came downstairs and picked up the letter before the environmentalists could personally bring it to the commissioner’s office.