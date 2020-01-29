Empire State Winter Games passes off torch to local sled hockey team

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday night’s torch ceremony kicks off a big week for the sled hockey team at Stride Adaptive Sports, as they head off to Lake Placid in just a couple of days for New York’s largest sporting event.

The team has been in the Empire State Winter Games before, but this is the first year that they’re a stop in the torch relay.

Team Captain Stefan Stilwell holds the torch.

The Capital District Sled Warriors took silver last year, but the torch ceremony has them revved up to go for gold this time around.

“Just for us as a team, to be able to go and compete is a ton of fun,” team captain Stefan Stilwell told News10, “it’s one of the bigger tournaments of the year.”

Linda Finkle, a volunteer with the relay team for the winter games, says they’re proud to have this fast-paced Paralympic sport as part of their competition.

The Capital District Sled Warriors sit in specially designed sleds with two hockey skate blades, and use two sticks instead of one.

“We think it’s such a wonderful opportunity to have everybody represented, and the fact that the Empire State Winter games has those categories…is a really wonderful thing,” Finkle said.

The team is comprised of individuals with spina bifida, cerebral palsy, and disabled veterans.

Steve Pechacek, team manager and also goalie, says once he and his teammates hit the ice, “you can’t tell who has what, and what has who.”

The torch relay ends on Thursday with the lighting of the cauldron in Lake Placid.