Empire State Weekly: School districts waiting for state guidance on masks in the classroom

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Will children in New York be wearing masks when the school year begins in September? That’s what state health officials are trying to answer following new recommendations by the Centers For Disease Control.

The CDC says K-12 students should wear masks inside the classroom. The New York State Department of Education sent out a memo telling superintendents and school officials across the state the health department’s guidance will closely align with the new CDC recommendations.

Kyle Belokopitsky, the executive director of NYS Parent Teachers Association and Bob Lowry of the NYS Council of School Superintendents both want those guidelines released sooner than later. With schools set to open in about a month, they say districts and parents need time to prepare for whatever the guidance is.

You can watch News10″s Tim Lake’s discussion with Belokopitsky and Lowry in this week’s Empire State Weekly.