Empire State Plaza getting prepared for return of July 4th fireworks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews were on site throughout the day Saturday getting prepared for the 45th ever New York State’s Fourth of July Celebration.

The stage and the fireworks were delivered and set up, the day before the main event.

“We’re ready to go, state’s open, and we’re gonna put on a heck of a show,” said John Flanagan, a biotechnician with Santore’s World Famous Fireworks.

“After a year’s hiatus, we’re back here on the majestic Empire State Plaza, preparing for the biggest and best fireworks show of the entire year here in the Capital Region,” said Mona Golub, the Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Affairs for Price Chopper/Market 32, the sponsor of the event.

For months, organizers have planned what the show could look like in a variety of scenarios: an empty plaza, socially distanced seating, or a full crowd.

“To finally be able to open up the Plaza, to have our crowds come back, we’re just thrilled. Every year it’s a lot of logistics anyway, but this year, it was particularly tough,” Michelle Rosales, Deputy Commissioner of Communications and Operations for the Office of General Services, explained.

Organizers hope to see big crowds celebrating the first major holiday since New York State lifted its COVID-19 restrictions.

“People are just going to be happy, just happy to be back and listening to live music and just feeling normal again,” Rosales said.

Especially as onlookers can expect to see some new features during this year’s event.

“We got some new effects that we’re having, that we added to the show. Some nice, awesome patriotic music put into it, different levels that we’re going to be shooting off of. It’s going to be really exciting. We’ve been waiting two years to come back down here so,” Flanagan explained.

The event is set to start at 6, with live music, food trucks and other attractions throughout the evening, before the fireworks begin at 9:15.

The Office of General Services says parking at state facilities will open up starting at 5:30 p.m..