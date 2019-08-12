Empire bring ArenaBowl championship back to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y, (NEWS10) – The Empire beat the Soul 45-27 to capture the franchise’s first ArenaBowl title.

Albany hosted the ArenaBowl for the first time since 1999 when the Firebirds’ brought the city its first ArenaBowl victory.

After the game Head Coach Rob Keefe talked about what it meant to win this game,

“rings and trophies and banners they last forever it’s going to be a memory of a lifetime I can’t stop smiling right now.”

Tommy Grady was named MVP of the game throwing for the five touchdowns. Quentin Sims caught four TD’s all in the first half to help Albany take a 35-21 lead at the break.

Maurice Leggett added a 54 yard pick six in the first quarter to help the Empire avoid going down by 14 points.