Ellis Medicine unveils new clinic for child and adolescent mental health

Ellis Medicine unveiled their new mental health clinic for children and adolescents.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ellis Medicine is addressing an increased demand for behavioral health services, unveiling its new child and adolescent outpatient mental health clinic Tuesday.

Located on State Street in Schenectady, the new space is a relocation of their services and nearly doubles its capacity. Ellis officials said the need for expansion already existed prior to the pandemic, with many of their prospective patients on a six-to-12-month waiting list. The pandemic only added to the urgency for such a facility.

“This space was designed to create a safe and therapeutic environment to meet the needs of the population that we serve,” said Lin Murray, Ellis Medicine Mental Health Service Line Director. “We are proud to include a play therapy room, where our therapists will be able to utilize the space designed for this mode of therapy.”

The clinic has a number of sensory activities, exam rooms, and extensive safety features.

The new clinic will begin seeing clients on Monday, June 14. It replaces a 2,600-square-foot facility on McClellan Street.

The clinic is recruiting four new providers and a support staffer for the new clinic. It also will add new services, including psychological testing, and reduce, and hopefully eliminate, the current waiting list.

Ellis’ outpatient mental health program serves children and teens from 31 New York counties.