Electric City Trolley is back for another summer season

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– CDTA wants to help you get to Schenectady’s weekend destinations and do so in style. The Capital District Transportation Authority is bringing back the Electric City Trolley.

The trolley kicks off its summer season with special Independence Day service today. After that, it will only offer its free service on Friday and Saturday nights from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

CDTA Board Chairman Jayme Lahut saying in a press release–

As the region’s mobility leader, we continually look for ways to meet the needs of the communities we serve. The Electric City Trolley is another way CDTA is responding. Along with our community partners, this is a great way to offer a fun, and convenient way to explore downtown and Mohawk Harbor. Downtown Schenectady is filled with new energy, construction, jobs and opportunity. We are pleased to be part of the development and the excitement that is evident throughout the city. Jayme Lahut, CDTA Board Chairman

The trolley arrives at locations on its route every 20 minutes. For full route information, visit CDTA’s website here.