With COVID-19 protocols in place, election officials encourage voting early

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early in-person voting in New York State begins on Saturday. Election officials have been promoting its potential to make voting in-person a safer endeavor, advising people to avoid peak times at the polls on November 3.

Additionally, it’s modernizing how we vote to meet the needs of people today.

“If you’re trying to get a family going in the morning, you’re getting the kids to school, getting yourself to work, making dinner,” said Albany County Legislator Vicky Plotsky, “and you have to fit in voting during that time, it’s not always easy.”

With early voting, there are opportunities to vote later in the evening and during the weekend. You can vote at any of the early voting locations within your county. Plotsky says the extensive options to cast a ballot are helping democracy during this election cycle.

“It should be a non-partisan issue. It’s important to all of us,” Plotsy told News10. “The more of us who vote, the more representative our government is going to be of the people who truly are in the district.”

For a list of early voting locations in the Capital Region, click here.