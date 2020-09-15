Red Cross seeks volunteers to aid in disaster relief efforts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Eastern New York Region Red Cross is seeking more than 100 volunteers to help people affected by massive back-to-back disasters. Volunteers would aid in recovery efforts caused by the aftermath of Hurricane Sally as it nears the Gulf Coast.

Kevin Coffey, CEO of the Eastern New York Region Red Cross, said volunteers can help both virtually and by training to be center associates for people displaced.

The Eastern New York Region Red Cross has 50 volunteers deployed. As people finish training, they will send more. Deployments usually last two to three weeks.

Potential volunteers should review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult their health care provider, and follow local guidance.

If interested, you can apply by visiting their website and receiving virtual training to be a shelter associate. If you can’t physically volunteer, blood donations are also encouraged.

LATEST STORIES