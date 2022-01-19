East Greenbush Police recover loaded handguns after vehicle pursuit

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday January 16 around 6:30 p.m., Officer Trevor LaGrave of the East Greenbush Police Department saw a car travelling southbound on Route 9J at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Officer Lagrave tried to stop the vehicle, but it continued into the Village of Castleton, failing to comply. Out of concern for public safety, the pursuit was terminated- but officers continued to search the area for the vehicle.

While patrolling the area after the chase, officers located the vehicle parked on Seaman Avenue. While approaching the vehicle, three passengers fled on foot and the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers Josh Witko, Max Scheibly and Sergeant Ernie Tubbs arrived on the scene to assist Officer LaGrave. Officer Witko deployed his K9 partner, Bear, in the area where the suspects fled on foot. K9 Bear located a loaded handgun in nearby bushes, next to a residence.

While clearing the scene, Sergeant Tubbs located the vehicle several blocks away abandoned and unoccupied. A tow truck was called to impound the vehicle, and while officers assisted tow truck operators, the driver of the vehicle approached. The driver fled on foot and was apprehended a few blocks away by Officers Josh Witko and Max Scheibly.

A second firearm was located in the vehicle. Isiah J. Cherry, 18, of Castleton was taken into custody and charged with the following criminal offenses:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (Felony)

Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor)

Numerous Vehicle and Traffic Violations.

Cherry was arraigned in East Greenbush Town Court and released on his own recognizance. The Schodack Police Department and New York State Police assisted in this investigation.