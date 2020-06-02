East Greenbush man arrested for recording himself committing rape, police say

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says officers arrested Jacob W. Ruth, 24, of East Greenbush on Thursday on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree unlawful surveillance.

After an investigation into a sexual assault earlier this year, police say Ruth had sexual intercourse with someone who was unconscious, physically helpless, and unable to consent. They also allege that Ruth filmed the assault, which happened in a hotel room in Malta.

Sentencing guidelines for New York state say that if convicted, Ruth could face up to 29 years in prison. Ruth is currently awaiting trial in the Saratoga County Jail.

