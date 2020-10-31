East Greenbush holds Halloween parade COVID-19 style

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween may look a little different this year, but it can still be lots of fun and done in a safe way. The East Greenbush Community and Recreation Department, in partnership with the East Greenbush Fire Department held a drive-by Halloween parade on October 31 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

They encouraged children to wear their costumes and they handed out bags of pre-wrapped candy to any children along the route. Town Recreation Director Mike Martin says during this hard time they want to lift the spirits of the community.

“It’s not fair to these kids. They won’t have the same opportunities that they usually do for Halloween, so we wanted too help them celebrate in a safe way. Families and their kids need to get out and have some fun.” said Martin.

The parade route started on the corner of Start Ave and Phillips Rd. EGPD escorted the route.

First responders and volunteers paraded around throughout the neighborhoods of East Greenbush giving out treats and not tricks. Throughout the parade there was many little ghouls and goblins eager to get some candy.

Greg Jetty, his wife Andrea, and their daughter Everly, were dressed up as the Incredibles. Greg says to keep everyone safe, they will be giving out treats differently this year.

“We actually spent our night putting candy in little sandwich bags for the kids. We wanted to give out candy COVID friendly, and we are pretty excited,” said Greg.

The Bennett family was all decked out in their costumes as well. They plan on spending the day with their close relatives and avoiding large crowds.

“We wanted to still do something fun, so we are going to get together with other extended family tonight. We just want to relax and celebrate Halloween,” said Lisa Bennett.

The East Greenbush Police and Fire encourage all trick or treaters to look for outdoor events, avoid crowds, wear a mask, and keep a safe distance.

Some other safe ways to celebrate are having a virtual costume party, having a movie night, having a wicked Halloween dance party, or making Halloween themed food with family or friends.

