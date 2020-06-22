East Greenbush Black Lives Matter march set for Monday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A digital flier says a peaceful protest is planned for Monday afternoon in East Greenbush.

The Black Lives Matter March is scheduled for 3 p.m. Demonstrators will meet at Market 32 Plaza and travel down Columbia Turnpike to the East Greenbush Town Hall.

The flier says it’s a peaceful protest of police brutality and the judicial treatment of people of color.

Masks are required at the demonstration, and social distancing is encouraged.

This is the latest in a long line of demonstrations of civil unrest since the death of George Floyd on May 25.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak