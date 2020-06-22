East Greenbush Black Lives Matter march set for Monday

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A digital flier says a peaceful protest is planned for Monday afternoon in East Greenbush.

The Black Lives Matter March is scheduled for 3 p.m. Demonstrators will meet at Market 32 Plaza and travel down Columbia Turnpike to the East Greenbush Town Hall.

The flier says it’s a peaceful protest of police brutality and the judicial treatment of people of color.

Masks are required at the demonstration, and social distancing is encouraged.

This is the latest in a long line of demonstrations of civil unrest since the death of George Floyd on May 25.

LATEST STORIES