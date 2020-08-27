UPDATE: Route 7 at Grange Road in Brunswick reopened after early morning crash

UPDATE: When NEWS10 crews arrived on the scene, a car was being towed and the road was reopened.

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An early morning crash on Route 7 Westbound at Grange Road in Brunswick closed down all lanes Thursday. Police said they are alternating lanes for through traffic while they investigate the crash.

State Police in Brunswick said the crash was a personal injury auto accident and police are on the scene.

They did not share details of the person or people involved in the crash.

NEWS10 is working to learn more details.

