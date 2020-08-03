Early morning crash closes all lanes on Northway northbound between Exit 20, 21

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An early morning crash closed down all lanes between Exits 20 and 21 on the Northway northbound Monday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office desk said police are on the scene working to clear the incident happened at about 2 a.m.

Police ask commuters to seek an alternate route as they work to clear the scene. They do not have an estimated time of when the lanes will reopen.

According to 511NY the crash on I-87 Northway northbound between Exit 20 and Exit 21 has all lanes closed.

Police said they do not know the extent of injuries as a result of the crash and are working to learn more information. They said they will release a statement later Monday morning.

NEWS10 is working to learn more and will update this article as new information is released.

