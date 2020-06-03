RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2020 Dutchess County Fair has been canceled due to the evolving and unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus.
The Dutchess County Fairgrounds released a statement announcing the decision on Wednesday.
They say the 175th Dutchess County Fair will return Aug. 24 through 29, 2021. Other non-fair events scheduled at the location will be reevaluated on a case-by-case basis. Currently, there is a drive-up food pantry on the fairgrounds on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A blood drive with the American Red Cross is scheduled on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This was a very emotional and difficult decision to make,” says Andy Imperati, President and CEO of Dutchess County Fairgrounds.
Discussions regarding graduation and school ceremonies are ongoing. Other events will be canceled, postponed, or rescheduled whenever promoters and management cannot meet safety guidelines.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Cinema chain AMC warns it may not survive the pandemic
- Albany PD investigating break-in at African-American Cultural Center
- Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans: ‘Does not even pretend to try’
- Don’t throw it out: What to do if you trashed your stimulus debit card
- Dutchess County County fair canceled in response to coronavirus