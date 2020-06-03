1  of  2
Dutchess County County fair canceled in response to coronavirus

Dutchess County Fair

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2020 Dutchess County Fair has been canceled due to the evolving and unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus.

The Dutchess County Fairgrounds released a statement announcing the decision on Wednesday.

Contact with county governmental agencies and the Health Department was sought and it became clear that cancellation was the most sensible choice for the fair to do its part to improve community health and safety and reduce the cycle of infection.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds

They say the 175th Dutchess County Fair will return Aug. 24 through 29, 2021. Other non-fair events scheduled at the location will be reevaluated on a case-by-case basis. Currently, there is a drive-up food pantry on the fairgrounds on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A blood drive with the American Red Cross is scheduled on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This was a very emotional and difficult decision to make,” says Andy Imperati, President and CEO of Dutchess County Fairgrounds.

Discussions regarding graduation and school ceremonies are ongoing. Other events will be canceled, postponed, or rescheduled whenever promoters and management cannot meet safety guidelines.

