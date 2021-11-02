Dunkin’ serving new holiday drinks starting Wednesday

(WWTI) — The holiday spirit is returning to Dunkin’ early this year. The coffeehouse chain will debut a full lineup of new and returning seasonal drinks, new bakery and snack choices, and a new holiday cup to kick off the season.

Dunkin’ announced on Monday that its holiday reveal celebration starts Wednesday. New drinks will include the toasted white chocolate signature latte and white mocha hot chocolate. Returning will be the reportedly popular peppermint mocha signature latte.

Dunkin’s new holiday blend coffee will also be available through December 1. A medium will cost $2 at participating stores across the country.

The chain will also introduce “pancake minis” to its menu. This feature will include six mini pancakes filled with maple-flavored bits, served warm with a side of syrup. New food also includes a cranberry orange muffin, but it’s only around for a limited time.

Also starting Wednesday, customers can donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Funds raised through this campaign will be donated to kids battling hunger or illness this holiday season. In-store donors earn a coupon for donuts. This campaign runs through November 30.