Duanesburg motorcycle crash claims 1 life

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Kelley Ferguson, 59, of Princetown died in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.
At about 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to Scotch Ridge Road in Duanesburg for a reported motorcycle crash. They say their investigation revealed that Ferguson was heading east on his 1984 Harley Davidson. He failed to negotiate a curve, lost control, and went off the roadway, striking a utility pole.
Ferguson was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
