Drugs and guns found on Albany man during arrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has been arrested after a joint investigation between the Albany Police Department and the New York State Attorney General’s Office that began in June.
On Tuesday, September 7, at around 4:20 p.m., Albany police arrested Jamar Brayboy at the Red Carpet Inn on 500 Northern Boulevard. Brayboy was arrested because of a bench warrant that was issued on June 22, out of Albany County Family Court.
When Brayboy was arrested, Albany Police found fentanyl in the pocket of his sweatshirt. A search warrant also led to the discovery of a loaded .380 handgun and a loaded .40 caliber handgun.
Charges:
- Conspiracy 2nd
- Controlled Substance 7th
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
- Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd
Brayboy was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.
