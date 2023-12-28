GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The driver who struck the Maple Ave Bridge was issued a ticket under town code for failing to obey a traffic sign. The news comes a week after a tractor-trailer carrying compressed natural gas hit the bridge, causing a massive explosion.

The driver, 60-year-old Sylvester Basil Jr. of Texas, suffered third-degree burns on his hands and face. He was airlifted to the Westchester Medical Center following the crash.

Bridge strikes remain a vital issue in Glenville. The Glenville Road Bridge has been struck numerous times in recent years and the Maple Ave Bridge has already been struck three times just this fall.

Assemblyman Santabarbara is introducing a bill in the coming days that would warn drivers of low bridges with their GPS or phone. “We all see the warnings if there’s a flash flood or something. It comes up on that phone. It grabs your attention. The signs should work. Years ago, they were very effective. They are not as effective today. Again, due to technology.”

Santabarbara added, “A lot of this is driver education. You’re supposed to know what the signs mean. You’re supposed to know the height of your trailer and whether you can clear it or not.”