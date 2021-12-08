Driver in fatal 2019 crash pleads guilty to manslaughter

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man charged with manslaughter after driving more than 100 miles per hour into the back of another car and killing the other driver has pleaded guilty.

In 2019, New York State Police attempted to pull over Skyler Crouse for speeding on the Northway, but he allegedly continued at a high rate of speed.

Law enforcement pursued Crouse for several miles and used a tire deflation device to deflate the vehicle’s tires just south of exit 25. Police said, with one tire deflated, Crouse exited the Northway at Exit 25, still traveling at a high rate of speed, struck another vehicle on the off-ramp, killing the driver, 38-year-old Joseph Turcotte.

Turcotte was a partner and master craftsman for his family’s world renowned Garwood custom boat building company.

Crouse faces a possible 15 years in prison.