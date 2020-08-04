COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Coeymans Police Department shut down County Route 101 due to multiple downed trees and wires Tuesday morning.
County Route 101 from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School to Jarvis Road North is currently closed to traffic.
Travelers are asked to seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.
NEWS10 will update this article when the road reopens.
LATEST STORIES
- Downed trees and wires cause County Route 101 closure in Coeymans
- New York’s coronavirus travel advisory now includes Rhode Island
- Town of Clifton Park cancels previously rescheduled Fourth of July fireworks display
- NY rolls back legal immunity for hospitals, nursing homes
- Newsfeed Now: Isaias makes landfall; Reporter shares story of recovery