Downed trees and wires cause County Route 101 closure in Coeymans

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Coeymans Police Department shut down County Route 101 due to multiple downed trees and wires Tuesday morning.

County Route 101 from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School to Jarvis Road North is currently closed to traffic.

Travelers are asked to seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

NEWS10 will update this article when the road reopens.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga