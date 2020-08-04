Downed trees and wires cause County Route 101 closure in Coeymans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Tuesday's coronavirus update, Rhode Island was added to the list of states on New York's travel advisory, while Delaware and Washington, D.C. were removed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed visitors from states on the list—including New Yorkers returning from those states—to quarantine for 14 days due to coronavirus numbers there. Travelers from a removed state should finish out quarantine for the full 14 days from arrival in the state.