Downed pole on Northern Boulevard causes backed up traffic on I-90

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid is working to make repairs after a pole went down on Northern Boulevard at Livingston Avenue. The road was closed early Monday morning causing traffic coming from I-90 to become backed up and slowly moving.
The road will be closed for some time and Albany Police is urging those who normally commute through the area to seek alternate routes.
According to the National Grid outage map less than five customers are affected and power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.
LATEST STORIES
- New York approved for extra $300 pandemic unemployment funds
- Three officers shot during ambush in Prince George’s County, Maryland
- Marco weakens to tropical storm as Laura brings heavy rain to Cuba
- Average price of gas in U.S. goes up after staying flat for weeks
- Zoom users report widespread outages worldwide