Downed pole on Northern Boulevard causes backed up traffic on I-90

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid is working to make repairs after a pole went down on Northern Boulevard at Livingston Avenue. The road was closed early Monday morning causing traffic coming from I-90 to become backed up and slowly moving.

The road will be closed for some time and Albany Police is urging those who normally commute through the area to seek alternate routes.

According to the National Grid outage map less than five customers are affected and power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

Northern Boulevard at Livingston Avenue is closed while crews from @nationalgridus make repairs to what appears to be a downed pole. Traffic coming from I-90 is backed up and slowly moving. You may wish to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/sIThVlUrya — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) August 24, 2020

