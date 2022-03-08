NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Emma Renner is an engineer at GE. She recently put her skills to the test for the new FOX reality competition series, Domino Masters.

Renner is part of GE’s Edison Engineering Development Program. Fresh out of Cornell with a Master of Engineering degree in Systems Engineering, she currently finds herself here in the Capital Region at GE’s massive research center in Niskayuna.

“It’s a rotational program for people who have just finished their masters. I’m on my second rotation. I did my first year in the thermo sciences group, and now I’m doing my second rotation in the controls and optimization group. I work on model based systems engineering and wind turbine controls,” Renner says.

One of Renner’s classmates, and fellow engineer from Cornell, Chris Wright, introduced her to domino building.

Renner said, “He’s been a domino builder since he was in middle school. He’s really talented. He builds incredible 3D structures.”

Last may Renner, Wright, and Ben Tardif, known as ‘Brains and Brawn’, were one of 16 teams to compete on FOX’s Domino Masters. Taped out in Los Angeles, and hosted by Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet, the experience proved to be both exciting and nerve wracking.

“You have 16 hours to build. That’s a really long time and a really short amount of time. Essentially every second you’re focused putting down a domino. But at the same time, that clock goes down fast,” Renner said.

She immediately put her skill set to work to help the team work as efficiently as possible within the allotted time.

Renner says, “I’m a systems engineer. So the minute they were like, here’s your requirements, here’s your time, here’s your resources, let’s go! I was like, ok, let’s map the requirements. Let’s track them through to make sure they’re right. Let’s track the interfaces. Which is exactly what I do on a project here at GE.”



