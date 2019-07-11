Dog in cereal box dropped off at animal shelter

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA (NEWS10) – From unusual to down right, doesn’t make sense. A shelter in California accepted a puppy who was surrendered to them in a Captain Crunch cereal box.

We have seen some creative pet carriers in our days. This @RealCapnCrunch cereal box has to be one of the oddest ways a… Posted by Riverside County Animal Services on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

In a social media post Tuesday, the Riverside County Animal Shelter said:

“We have seen some creative pet carriers in our days. This @RealCapnCrunch cereal box has to be one of the oddest ways a pet came to us as an over-the-counter dropoff. We handled all its fleas and now hope an owner arrives.”

Support for the adorable puppy continues to grow. More than 30 people commented, many of them looking to give the fluffy pet a new fur-ever home.