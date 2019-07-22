Do you have what it takes to survive on Mars?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students on summer break tackling a Mars Survival Challenge at the Albany Public Library.

Rotating different science and art stations, to do activities like suiting up as an astronaut, tackling a weightlessness race and even navigating a Mars Rover obstacle course.

The goal? To get children excited about reading and for them to hopefully see the library as a fun place to make new friends.

The event is part of the “A Universe of Stories,” the theme for this year’s summer reading program.

