DMV offices closed: New used car owners struggle to get on road

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Motor Vehicle offices in New York State have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic. While some services have been suspended, others remain available online.

Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola said the NY DMV is extending the grace period for expiring car registrations and licenses.

“So if you’re out there driving, a police officer won’t give you a ticket at this point. They have extended them, I think, for 60 days. So we will see when [drivers] can come back in and can actually come in to renew it,” he said.

However, that is not the case for Angela Witbeck in Scotia. She just bought a new used car and said it’s been an uphill battle getting her car on the road.

“I found a really nice car for a good price. I go buy it, and I’m really excited, and then we all just kind of stop and say, wait a second; where are we going to register this thing,” she said.

Witbeck has encountered a major hurdle getting on the road.

“You can’t register a vehicle online, so everything has to be paperwork. You have to print out things, and thank goodness I have a printer because you have to print out so many forms. It is especially tedious because it is a title, and it is in someone else’s name. I have to transfer all the information; it is a whole process,” she explained.

Witbeck said it has been a process that has taken days. She has completed all the paperwork and is waiting to hear back. She hopes everything goes well, so she can finally take her car for a spin.

“That’s my biggest fear, like, I’m going to get a call or a letter that said do this all over again. I’m afraid by the time I do it all over again, the DMV will be back open again,” she said.

