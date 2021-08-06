Discovering Saratoga: Remembering Marylou Whitney two years later

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been two years since the Queen of Saratoga Marylou Whitney passed away. Although she might be gone, the legacy of her work continues on.

From SPAC to the Dance Museum, she was instrumental in making the city what it is today.

Our own NEWS10’s John Gray knew Whitney from his years working as a reporter in the field.

“People would look at her and see the money, the houses the diamonds, the big cars, and that was all true, but also the biggest thing about her was her heart,” Gray said.

The Marylou Whitney Pavilion for backstretch workers at the Saratoga Race Course was unveiled in July. The 5,000 sq. ft. facility replaces a tent used by the workers for functions and dinners. The pavilion was built with a $250,000 grant by the state.

Whitney passed away in 2019.