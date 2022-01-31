Discover Albany declares February ‘Restaurant Appreciation Month’ in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While businesses nationwide are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Discover Albany has made it easy to support Capital Region restaurants while customers and businesses are entered for a chance to win prizes. The convention and visitors bureau announced Monday it is declaring February “Restaurant Appreciation Month” across Albany County.

Throughout the month, residents are encouraged to dine in their favorite restaurants across the county and share a screenshot or photo of their receipts to info@albany.org. Doing so by February 28 offers locals the chance to win an Albany County gift basket. Business owners are also encouraged to spread the word of the contest, as one lucky restaurant will win a free promotional partnership with Discover Albany for the 2022- a $500 value.

“The leisure and hospitality segment are still feeling the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jill Delaney, president & CEO, Discover Albany. “Staffing shortages and supply chain issues are just a few of the obstacles they continue to face daily. Albany County’s local restaurants are such an important piece of our vibrant community for visitors and residents. We are joining forces for the second year in a row with various organizations across Albany County to show all our restaurants some love and just how much we all appreciate them. Last year’s initiative was successful and we hope that once again our community will show up and support our restaurants and will have some fun and amazing food along the way.”

Capital Region locals are encouraged to share photos of their meals on social media with the hashtag #LoveAlbanyRestaurants to highlight Restaurant Appreciation Month and spread the word. All restaurants in Albany County are eligible to win and there is no need to register on their end. Spreading the word, however, will increase a restaurant’s chances of winning.

One winning customer and one winning restaurant will each be chosen at random from separate drawings on Monday, March 1. Each customer can have multiple entries with each submitted receipt photo, even from different restaurants. The same goes for multiple entries for each restaurant with every customer’s submitted photo. The winning customer’s gift basket includes various Albany-themed goodies.

Restaurant Appreciation Month is made possible by a partnership with Discover Albany, Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, Guilderland Chamber of Commerce, Lark Street Business Improvement District, Colonie Chamber of Commerce, Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Albany Business Improvement District, UpState New York Black Chamber of Commerce, Central Avenue Business Improvement District and the City of Cohoes.

“We are thrilled to have the support of Discover Albany and its partners in helping to promote the diverse array of restaurants across Albany County,” said Dominick Purnomo, co-owner, Yono’s and dp An American Brasserie. “As has often been voiced, ad nauseam, over the last 24 months restaurants across the country have faced unprecedented adversity due to COVID-19. From the initial shutdown in March of 2020 to labor shortages, difficulty in supply chain issues, legislative red tape and more; restaurants have faced unparalleled adversity. Albany County features the most diverse array of restaurants in upstate New York. From James Beard recognized world class fine dining to regional institutions to neighborhood bistros and pubs and a myriad of multifaceted ethnic cuisines not found anywhere else in the region, Albany County has it all!”

For more information on Restaurant Appreciation Month or details on how to win, visit the city of Albany’s dedicated contest website. Visit albany.org to learn more about Discover Albany, or their promotional partnership terms.