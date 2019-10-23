Digital Exclusive: NEWS10 reviews Nocturnal Cookies

(NEWS10) — A popular cookie delivery service makes its rounds to the NEWS10 studios weekly on Friday nights.

The Friday night tradition began when a Master Control Operator ordered a box for the first time to surprise the night-crew. The crew received quite the surprise had when a delivery driver for Nocturnal Cookies began to knock on the windows outside the newsroom, asking for the person who ordered the cookies.

The knocks on the window spooked the industrious journalists as they were getting ready for a newscast, but once they had a taste of the warm-gooey cookies- there was no going back.

The delivery service distributes cookies to doorsteps throughout the Capital Region.

For more on Nocturnal Cookies, you can visit their website: https://nocturnalcookies.com/