Dibella’s Subs donating 4,000 lunches to health care workers

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DiBella's subs logo on tablecloth

A table of sandwiches from DiBella’s Old Fashioned Submarines. (Yelp Inc. / Flickr)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, DiBella’s Subs is giving thousands of meals away in a massive donation effort across the region. Over 4,000 old-fashioned subs are heading to essential health care workers in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan.

Almost 1,000 donated boxed lunches will go to five VA hospitals throughout New York in a surprise delivery. In Albany, the family-owned sub shop will deliver 250 lunches to Albany Stratton VA Medical Center employees.

This comes less than a week after an anonymous donor gave away 300 lunches to staff at Samaritan Hospital in Troy as part of DiBella’s “Pay It Forward” campaign.

The surprise, free lunches from the Rochester-based chain are meant to thank hospital staff for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak