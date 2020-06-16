Dibella’s Subs donating 4,000 lunches to health care workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, DiBella’s Subs is giving thousands of meals away in a massive donation effort across the region. Over 4,000 old-fashioned subs are heading to essential health care workers in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan.
Almost 1,000 donated boxed lunches will go to five VA hospitals throughout New York in a surprise delivery. In Albany, the family-owned sub shop will deliver 250 lunches to Albany Stratton VA Medical Center employees.
This comes less than a week after an anonymous donor gave away 300 lunches to staff at Samaritan Hospital in Troy as part of DiBella’s “Pay It Forward” campaign.
The surprise, free lunches from the Rochester-based chain are meant to thank hospital staff for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
