Detectives to close parts of Route 5 to continue Christmas Day crash investigation

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the investigation continues into the fatal Christmas Day 2019 crash a portion of the road in the area of the crash will be closed Sunday.

The two phase road closure will shut down parts of State Street and Central Avenue in both directions. The following is the two phase plan, according to a statement released by detectives working the case.

Phase 1 – State Street will be closed between Mohrhoff Avenue and Midland Avenue from approximately 7:00AM to 11:00AM. Traffic will be diverted onto Albany Street. All businesses that are normally open during these hours will be open however they will have to be accessed from Albany Street. Customers going to Metro Ford will have to approach the dealership from the direction of Balltown Road.

Phase 2 – Central Avenue will be closed between Lishakill Road and Lansing Road South from approximately 11:30AM and 3:30PM. Westbound traffic will be diverted onto Albany Street or towards Consaul Road at Lishakill Road. Eastbound traffic will be sent to Albany Street at Lansing Road South. All businesses that are normally open during these hours will be open however motorists may have to approach them using the detours.

The Colonie Police Department is working with the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, the Niskayuna Police Department and the New York State Police to continue the investigation.

Colonie Police say that high speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash that took the life of Lahraj Premnauth, 24, of Schenectady on December 25, 2019. The crash happened on Central Ave.

Police say Premnauth was the passenger in a 2001 Audi driven by a 17-year-old who is still recovering due to their injuries.

Police say Premnauth along with two other Schenectady residents, who have been released from the hospital, were in the car when the 17-year-old driver lost control and struck a telephone pole.