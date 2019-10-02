Deputy convicted of assaulting man at Bills game resigns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Achtyl has turned in his resignation.

Achtyl was recently convicted of assaulting a man at a Buffalo Bills game in 2017. He was also convicted of official misconduct and falsifying records.

Achtyl’s victim was a UB student named Nicholas Belsito. Belsito was left with a bloody face during the incident.

After the arrest, Belsito admitted that he did not fully comply with orders given to him by deputies while he was being taken into custody.

Before his arrest, Achtyl was on paid administrative leave, but that was changed to ‘leave without pay’ after his arrest.

Sheriff Tim Howard discussed employment options with the County Attorney’s office, and reviewed past dismissals of Sheriff’s Office employees.