Democrats to choose candidates in 4 Massachusetts congressional races

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic voters in four of the nine Massachusetts congressional districts will have a chance to pick a new nominee to represent their party during Tuesday’s primary. Meanwhile, candidates for the Senate and House scrambled to make their final pitches to voters.

Many voters have already cast ballots.

In three districts, challengers from within the party are hoping to bump incumbent Democratic House members out of the running. And in the state’s 4th Congressional District, voters will choose from seven Democratic candidates hoping to fill the seat left vacant by Rep. Joe Kennedy III’s decision to challenge incumbent Sen. Edward Markey in the Democratic Senate primary.

Winners in two of those four primaries will face Republican candidates in November.

In the Senate primary, Kennedy plans to appeal to voters in Springfield, Worcester, and other locations before wrapping up with a rally outside a union hall in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Markey planned a bus tour Monday with “get out the vote” events in Brookline and a host of Boston neighborhoods before concluding with an evening drive-in rally in the city’s West Roxbury neighborhood.

