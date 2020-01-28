Delta waives change fees for China travel

(CNN) — Delta Airlines is waiving a fee for customers who want to change their flights from China.

Delta Airlines announced it would extend its travel waiver because of the Coronavirus outbreak in China. The airline said it will waive change fees for people with tickets to travel to Beijing or Shanghai.

To have the fee waived, the tickets must have been purchased for travel dates up to February 29th. According to the airline, people can re-book flights through March 31st without the fee.

Customers may still have to pay the difference in fares.