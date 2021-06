Delta flight diverted after passenger attempts to breach cockpit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WKRN) — A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque on Friday afternoon after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.

According to Albuquerque International Sunport officials, the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of Delta Airlines Flight #386 but was unsuccessful. ABC News reports that multiple people, including members of the crew and passengers, tried to restrain the man.

@Delta this man needs an award.. just saved the plane. LA flight to Nashville.. pic.twitter.com/WZWO7bK4L5 — rich (@NoKapRich) June 4, 2021

The plane safely landed in Albuquerque around 2:20 p.m. MT (1:20 p.m. CT) and the passenger was arrested by airport police.

The plane took off again and was expected to land in Nashville by 5:35 p.m. local time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

The #FBI is responding to a report of a diverted flight at @ABQSunport. There is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/GmnOdZPact — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) June 4, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.