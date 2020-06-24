Defreestville Fire Department cohosting supply drive for Capital Region families

DEFREETSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Defreestville Fire Department is hosting a “Give Back & Impact” supply drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Donations of personal hygiene, cleaning, personal protective equipment, nonperishable food, and other supplies will be distributed to several Capital Region charities.

Examples of needed supplies include:

Canned food

Rice

Soap

Diapers

Tooth paste

Paper towels

Detergent sprays

This event takes place at the Defreestville Fire Department, located at 350 North Greenbush Road in Troy. Department President PJ Facteau says, “The men and women of our department are already committed to a public service-mindset, being that we are all volunteers. If our station and the space we have can be used to support others in this time of need, we’re grateful to give back.”

Take note that they are not currently looking for pet supplies.

The event will follow social distancing guidelines, and individuals dropping off supplies should wear face masks.

Defreetsville Fire is cohosting the supply drive with Integra HR, a North Greenbush human resources consulting firm. Integra president and cofounder Jennifer Massey developed “Give Back and Impact” to supply underserved populations: “We started this drive as way to share our blessings with others because we are all really in this together.”

The drive is also sponsored by Capital Region Cares, Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce, Price Chopper/Market 32, and Snelling Staffing.

