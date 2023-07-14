ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second of two defendants in the Chyna Forney murder case has been sentenced. Defendant Alvin Foy III was sentenced to 25 years to life for being one of the two gunmen that fired 31 shots into a crowd of people in May of 2021. 18 year old Chyna Forney who was in that crowd and was not the intended target, was shot and killed during the incident. Forney was just weeks shy of her high school graduation.

“She was a person with an authentic soul, a beautiful personality, a loving daughter, caring sister…” said Nazarey Forney.

Nazarey was remembering her sister Chyna’s in front of the court when Judge Mc Donough interrupted her.

NAZREY [reading victim impact statement]: “Alvin Foy on May 3rd, 2021 you and your co-defendant”

JUDGE: “excuse me a second, let the record reflect that the victim is laughing during the victim impact statement.”

Foy then explained his reaction.

FOY : “Well she just said something so I had to say something. Got an ex-girlfriend over there that’s mad” he said. “Put me on the scene after she said no,” he added.

JUDGE: “Anything else you want to say to the court sir?”

FOY: “Yeah, you’re a biased judge and I can’t wait till appeal sees my case.”

The judge then proceeded to reprimand the defendant for his laughter.

JUDGE: “ any individual with a shred of human decency who is the brother of the victim of this terrible crime would not laugh regardless of whether he wanted to assert his innocence or not he would not laugh and make a joke and slouch in the chair and act like this is a bus stop or a bodega or a park bench”

FOY (interrupts): “I was wrongfully convicted.”

JUDGE: “Take the defendant back into the courtroom or into the holding cell!”

Outside the courtroom, Foy’s defense attorney Jasper Mills explained that defendant Foy’s laughter was because of an interaction between the defendant and the victim’s sister Nazere as she approached the stand to give her statement.

“His reaction during the circumstances was inappropriate I agree but I believe that [the interaction] kind of set him off”, Mills told us.

The other suspect, Jahmere Manning, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in December 2022. Foy maintains his innocence and his lawyers plan on filing an appeal.