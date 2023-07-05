ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their weekly report, the Department of Environmental Conservation reported that Forest Rangers responded to three hiking incidents around the region. Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people across New York State.

On June 29, Forest Rangers were dispatched to Buck Mountain to assist a hiker with a knee injury. Ranger Carabetta reached the hiker and stabilized his knee. Rangers Donegan and Nahor arrived with a wheeled litter and the hiker was transported to the parking lot. The hiker refused further medical care and was released to his family.

At around 2:44 p.m. on July 1, Forest Ranger Patnode was notified of a 12-year-old girl who had been separated from her family near Adirondack Loj. The child had been missing for more than an hour. Forest Ranger Lieutenant LaPierre and Ranger Evans responded. The child was located in good condition and reunited with her family just before 5 p.m.

At around 7 p.m. that day, Forest Rangers were notified of a hiker who fell on the Artists Rock trail at North-South Lake Campground in Greene County. Ranger Peterson responded and located a 60-year-old from New York City who had fallen approximately 10 feet.

The hiker sustained a one-inch laceration on the bridge of her nose and was having difficulty breathing. Greene County Paramedics arrived and provided medical care. Rangers Dawson and Fox packaged the subject into a wheeled litter and delivered her to a waiting ambulance.