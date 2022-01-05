DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announces new leadership appointments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Wednesday five key appointments to leadership positions within the organization. Their mission, according to Seggos, will be safeguarding New York’s environment from challenges both new and known and to further advance climate change combatting mechanisms.

“These dedicated and talented professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team that will bolster our ability to meet DEC’s mission at a critical moment for environmental protection in New York State and the nation,” Commissioner Seggos said.

The newly-appointed officials are as follows:

Sean Mahar has been named DEC’s Executive Deputy Commissioner. DEC’s Chief of Staff since 2018, Mahar previously served as the agency’s Assistant Commissioner of Public Affairs and Communications where he oversaw the agency’s external and internal communications strategies.

Dareth Glance has been named Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Remediation and Materials Management where she will oversee DEC’s Divisions of Environmental Remediation, Materials Management, and Mineral Resources.

Adriana Espinoza will become the agency’s first-ever Deputy Commissioner for Equity and Justice. Espinoza will oversee DEC’s Department of Environmental Justice and lead internal efforts to encourage inclusion and diversity. She was formerly Senior Advisor for Environmental Justice for the New York City Mayor’s Office of Climate and Sustainability.

Cathy Haas has been named Acting Regional Director for DEC’s Region 1, which encompasses Long Island. She has served the Region 1 office for nearly three decades, serving most of her career with the Division of Water.

Robert Calarco was given the position of Assistant Regional Director for Region 1, under Haas. Calarco previously served in Suffolk County government for two decades. As majority leader of County Legislature recently, he championed environmental issues including water quality, wastewater infrastructure, invasive species, and regional watershed improvement initiatives.

The new assignments come as Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday plans to increase the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act to $4 billion- which voters can decide on in November. New appointees are expected to advance the DEC’s ongoing efforts to increase climate and community resilience across the state.