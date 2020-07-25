DEC announcing testing for contaminants initiative

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced an initiative to find out if contaminants are present in communities near the Norlite Hazardous Waste Facility.

The state is responding to community concerns about the facility’s past practices with new, comprehensive and science-based soil and water sampling.

Nortlite has attempted to dispose of firefighting foam by incinerating it. That process did not destroy toxic chemicals, like PFA’s, but instead spread them to nearby areas.

The DEC will be conducting soil and water sampling to try and determine if there are in fact contaminants present. Bennington College has already found PFA’s in area soil and water.

The DEC, however, says these samples were “flawed and incomplete” and did not show a pattern of contamination. The DEC’s past sampling of cohoes’ and green island’s water supply showed no impact on drinking water.

The DEC commissioner said the sampling plan will collect essential data to guide future actions and be valuable to both dec and the community.

