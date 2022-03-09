ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 ABC has a new and improved Mobile Storm Tracker to continue to bring you the most up-to-date forecasts. With this latest technology, the NEWS10 weather team is expanding its coverage of severe weather and winter storms.

High tech equipment within the Storm Tracker will allow our meteorologists to track storms regardless of location and provide real-time weather data. And the sensors on the roof connect to a monitor in the back of the Storm Tracker to provide accurate data on current conditions such as temperature, wind speed and wind direction.

But that’s not all you’ll find on the roof. To add to our weather arsenal, the Mobile Storm Tracker now comes equipped with a panoramic 360-degree camera so our weather team can be in any position to show you the latest weather conditions.

The Mobile Storm Tracker is proudly brought to you by Curtis Lumber.