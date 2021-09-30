CycleNation fundraiser returns to in-person event

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CycleNation returned to an in-person fundraiser at the Armory at Russell Sage College.

The fundraiser is a relay-style stationary bike event where each person on a team takes a 15 or 30 minute ride on a stationary bike. The money raised goes to prevent stroke and heart disease.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., and heart disease is number one. Officials said the event brings more awareness to the cause.

“The emphasis is really on stroke awareness,” SEFCU Community Engagement Leader Mark Duffy said. “Someone dies from stroke every 3:33. Most cardiovascular disease is preventable with diet and exercise and staying healthy, so we really try to focus on that and get people aware.”

The 2020 CycleNation event was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.